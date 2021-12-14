To those who reluctant to get into it, cryptocurrency can seem like a wild, reckless, even dangerous endeavor. It makes for jokey currencies, tie-ins with popular TV characters, and, of course, it gets a lot of people scammed. A good example of the dodgier nature of the biz happened Tuesday, when CoinMarketCap, a utility that aggregates crypto market data, suffered a bit of a glitch. How big? Big enough to make its users think they were all suddenly billionaires or trillionaires for about an hour.

I thought I was a trillionaire :( https://t.co/e4bdUQxaDl — Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) December 14, 2021

Late in the day, those monitoring their crypto accounts on the service saw that their prices, market capitalizations, and more had abruptly skyrocketed. That includes Bitcoin, whose own market cap soared to an explosive $14.7 quintillion.

But it was not to be. Around 5pm EST, CoinMarketCap operators acknowledged that the “Engineering team is aware of incorrect price information appearing on [CoinMarketCap]. We are currently investigating and will update this status when we have more information.”

The glitch was resolved and then the service’s Twitter team rubbed salt on the wound, writing, “How did it feel to be a trillionaire for a couple hours?”

How did it feel to be a trillionaire for a couple hours?😂 — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 14, 2021

The freak occurrence received extensive social media coverage, with people posting screencaps of their too-big-to-be-real crypto numbers, and joking about all the things they were going to buy with their totally real and now flush alternative currencies.

Just sold all my bags.

This pump was all I asked. I can proudly say that, thanks to Crypto, I’m a multi-trillionaire. So blessed🙏🏼 Follow your dreams, fam.

And make sure to never give up! pic.twitter.com/f4OQ0EEIsI — Nagato 𓂀 (@CryptoNagato) December 14, 2021

My crypto wallet says I’m a trillionaire. Not sure if it’s real but Im gonna try to buy the Knicks really quickly. #Crypto pic.twitter.com/GKSJlWybH6 — Matt Ritter (@mattritter1) December 14, 2021

Yahoo says #Bitcoin is in the $30k's

CMC says I'm a trillionaire Trillionaire it is then. — Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) December 14, 2021

Haha dam I was actually a multi Trillionaire for a second. I almost crashed checking my portfolio — $VXV Mami | 73.1k (@QNTMami) December 14, 2021

I am a trillionaire now for a while. @CoinMarketCap Thanks. 😂 pic.twitter.com/x1So7zy1x7 — Atulya (@encrebidle) December 14, 2021

My biggest secret. I’m really a Trillionaire 🤑 Watch me go from $26 Trillion dollars to $106 Trillion dollars in a matter of seconds. 😂😂😂 #floki #doge #ada pic.twitter.com/cPXmIuzZbz — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) December 14, 2021

Trillionaire before 30. All glory to myself 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rGGdqqH21l — incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) December 14, 2021

Anyway, surely nothing to worry about when questionable and under-regulated forms of currency briefly turns numerous people into the richest humans on the planet before reminding them that they again have nothing.

(Via The Block)