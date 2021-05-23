The world of cryptocurrency is a strange one. Indeed, anyone who put money in a new cryptocurrency project called DeFi100 were in for a bit of a surprise this weekend: When they visited the website for the service, they saw nothing more than a message informing them they’d all been scammed. According to Financial Express, the total amount allegedly absconded with is in the range of $32 million. But the people behind the project have since denied any wrongdoing, even claiming they’d never had any investors fund the project in the first place.

It all started when a short but shocking message appeared on the project’s website. “We scammed you guys and you can’t do s*it about it,” it read, adding, “HA HA. All you moon bois have been scammed and you can’t do s*it about it.” The message was attributed to one “DEVSIN,” and a message at the bottom drove it all home further: “F*CK YOU MOONBOIS.”

REMINDER: As the bull market fades, many projects will too! Expect a huge increase in exit scams over these next few months. Never invest in projects that are very new, with anonymous teams, made as memes, and have a lack of real utility. Stay safe everyone! — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) May 22, 2021

The message has since been removed, though not before it was screengrabbed. After a few hours, DeFi100 responded on their Twitter page, denying the allegations. “It’s been said that DEFI100 scammed for $32 million. The highest market cap project ever had was less than $2 million and project never held any investors fund! Rumours of scamming for 32 mil are false and baseless,” the message read. “Yes, our investors faced huge losses as project failed to achieve what we hoped for. But there is no exit scam and we are still working on finding a way to bring the project back on its feet.”

2/2 Yes, our investors faced huge losses as project failed to achieve what we hoped for. But there is no exit scam and we are still working on finding a way to bring the project back on its feet. — DEFI100 (@DEFI100) May 23, 2021

So, there you go. This has been yet another strange episode in the strange but exciting world of cryptocurrency.

(Via Financial Express)