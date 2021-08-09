Fox News host Dan Bongino was so hurt over some of the “unbelievable” comments criticizing his latest interview with Donald Trump that the TV personality is now turning on his own network to appeal to his fans.

Bongino interviewed Trump on his show over the weekend and the former president (of course) used some of his time to spew some ridiculous, and categorically false, statements about the 2020 Presidential Election. The gist: he claimed the whole thing, especially his loss to President Joe Biden was “fake.” Now, the segment aired in full on Fox News, but the clip was edited to remove Trump’s latest conspiracy theory before it was posted to the network’s official YouTube account, mainly because YouTube has rules now that prohibit public figures from presenting fiction as fact in order to undermine our democracy. Naturally, plenty of Trump supporters who tuned into the show took offense to the wild ramblings of their toupeed tyrant being edited and they directed most of their anger Bongino’s way.

“I feel betrayed by a lot of people,” Bongino said while addressing the backlash on his Monday radio program. “I’ve been called everything this weekend. Sellout, traitor. Pay-triot, with a P-A-Y, which is unbelievable. I mistakenly thought … people who decided to throw me under the bus immediately, I thought they’d wait to hear me out. Apparently not.”

Oh, the irony. Also, “sellout” and “traitor” seem like pretty mild insults when it comes to the gladiator-like bloodbath we normally see in comments sections, but maybe Bongino is just really sensitive about this stuff. Either way, he was quick to point the finger at Fox News — the people that write his checks — when the MAGA crowd came calling for someone’s head.

“It was edited. The reason I was given was to comply with YouTube rules. We have no intention of doing that on my show,” he said. “I don’t control the Fox News YouTube account. However, I do work with them and it’s my show.”

Bongino then went a step further, promising he’d find a solution to the censure problem when it comes to Fox News’ YouTube channel.

“It’s not acceptable at all. I want to make that clear,” he said. “This is not acceptable. Meaning I won’t accept it. And I promise you a definitive resolution that I’m working on now. What it is, we’ll have to find out. But I promise you a definitive resolution.”

Just off the top of our head: maybe don’t invite an irrational, cognitively challenged retiree from Florida on-air to share weird revisionist fantasies that nurse his own wounded ego while stoking discontent and mistrust in people gullible enough to believe his misinformation campaign?