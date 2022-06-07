Dave Chappelle has been pushing a lot of people’s buttons recently, but this is some straight-up do-goodery: As per Deadline, the comic is planning to give all the proceeds from one show to the victims of one of the (many) recent mass shootings.

On Sunday, Chappelle came to Buffalo, New York for a last-minute show. The event was held mere weeks after a gunman, who believes in the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory peddled by the likes of Tucker Carlson, killed 10 Black people and injured three more at a supermarket in the city’s East Side neighborhood. That is indeed what brought him there.

“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,’” said Kevin Sweeney, the director of marketing and communications for the venue he performed at, Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

At the end of his set, Chappelle informed the audience that all the proceeds from the sold out show, in a venue that seats over 3,000, would go to families of the victims of the massacre.

Chappelle’s set comes about a month after his own brush with violence, in which a man stormed the stage at one of his shows and tackled him before being quickly detained.

(Via Deadline)