David Hogg has dedicated his life to championing progressive causes after surviving the school massacre in Parkland, Florida almost three years ago, but his latest project is a bit more lighthearted: He wants to take on the MyPillow guy. Last week the March for Our Lives organizer announced he was starting a “pillow fight” against Mike Lindell, the self-made entrepreneur who has spent the last three months spreading baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. And, mere days later, he’s already well on his way to making it a reality.

According to The Washington Post, Hogg already has a company and a name for his idea, which he first made public on Thursday, February 4. He informed Twitter it would be called “Good Pillow,” and within an hour it was already trending. And he’s done this all in mere days while taking online classes at Harvard.

Not that everything’s ready to go. Many aspects of the company are not fully there yet, and Hogg says he’s spent the last four days testing pillows. Some have claimed Hogg and his co-conspirator, software developer William LeGate are simply young people rushing into something without knowing what they’re doing. There’s been concern that they may overpromise on something they can’t deliver.

As for Lindell, he doesn’t appear to worried about him putting his company out of business. “Good for David Hogg trying to make a pillow,” Lindell told the Post. “As long as he doesn’t infringe on people’s patents, good for him.”

