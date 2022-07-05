Debra Messing reportedly went off on Joe Biden during a call between celebrity Democrats, activists, and the White House. The call was organized in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, and apparently, Messing was one of the more outspoken critics who blamed the administration for allowing abortion rights to be stripped away. The Will & Grace star reportedly wondered why she even bothered voting at all.

The mood was fatalistic, according to three people on the call, which was also co-organized by the advocacy group Build Back Better Together. Messing said she’d gotten Joe Biden elected and wanted to know why she was being asked to do anything at all, yelling that there didn’t even seem a point to voting. Others wondered why the call was happening. That afternoon, participants received a follow-up email with a list of basic talking points and suggestions of Biden speech clips to share on TikTok.

In Messing’s defense, her criticism echoed many on social media who have voiced displeasure with the administration after Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential thanks to a massive voter turnout. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Democrats, in general, have been raked over the coals for not “doing something” despite working with a Senate stymied by Republicans and a Supreme Court that’s now stacked with three Trump appointees, who have shown no signs of letting up on a laundry list of conservative agenda items.

