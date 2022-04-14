The Kardashians is off and running on Hulu, and so, they’re everywhere all over again. The show seems, so far, like a slightly more polished version of what the family did on E!, and Kourtney’s constantly making out in the background with Travis Barker. More than likely, people will tune in, but on the subject of tuning in, there’s one moment in particular that people are discussing, and it goes back to Kim hosting SNL. Back when that announcement happened, Debra Messing decided to speak out about how she didn’t necessarily feel that Kim belonged on that stage.

“Why Kim Kardashian?” Messing had tweeted. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Messing then later clarified that she didn’t realize that The Kardashians was in the works, and that “I was not intending to troll her.”

Well, Kim decided to make another TV moment out of this mess by responding on The Kardashian by referring to Messing only as “[a] girl from Will & Grace.” She complained that Debra had come for “another female,” which Kim says she wouldn’t do, especially “to tear people down.”

kim kardashian referring to debra messing as “a girl from will & grace” pic.twitter.com/1Noth1xoZM — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) April 14, 2022

Here’s Kim’s full quote:

“I’m the underdog. Everyone just thinks I’m a ditz. A girl from Will & Grace came out and said that she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host. But it’s like, why do you care? I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. Like, if that’s what you think, dude, then, like, cool. Like, tune in.”

It’s well within Kim’s right, of course, to respond in an on-air fashion, but she does, however, easily forget that airing this grievance will likely make people think about how Kim decided to blanket-diss those women in business who she believes “need to get your f*cking ass up and work” because “[i]t seems like nobody wants to work these days.” That piece of advice didn’t go great (in fact, not even close). Yes, Kim addressed Messing before she had doled out her own “advice” to women, and Kim has also tried to say that those quotes were “taken out of context.” Yet she’s accusing Messing of tearing women down, and that’s pretty much what Kim Kardashian did when she straight-up told females to get off their butts and, ya know, “work.”