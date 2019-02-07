We Need To Talk About Sunny D And The Commodification Of Depression

I can’t do this anymore — SUNNYD (@sunnydelight) February 4, 2019

A branded tweet about Super Bowl malaise sparked a meme and a backlash. It started at 8:24 PM on Sunday, when the official Twitter account for Sunny D (because even Sunny D has a popular social media presence these days) posted the cryptic tweet above. A tweet preceding it was about watching the Super Bowl, so clearly someone was just getting bored with the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. I can give them some benefit of the doubt. (Full disclosure: I’ve got Sunny D in my fridge right now, next to that purple stuff.)

Some people on Twitter viewed the tweet as harmless boredom and turned it into a meme: