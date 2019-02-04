Super Bowl LIII is finally done boring viewers with its lack of point scoring and preponderance of commercials for tax software. But some interesting things did come out of the big game. We got to see new teasers for Avengers: Endgame, The Handmaid’s Tale, Toy Story 4, and Jordan Peele’s Us and his The Twilight Zone reboot. The Bud Knight finally died (dilly dilly in hell, you smug bastard). The halftime show involved Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi, and a lost shirt. SpongeBob SquarePants even made a surprise appearance during the halftime show, a too short appearance according to some.

On Twitter, people were reacting to the game in real time, which involved a lot of jokes at Maroon 5’s expense:

Adam Levine looks like if Target designed a rock star. — Claire Suddath (@clairesuddath) February 4, 2019

This tweet is perhaps more accurate than she intended it to be, as several people also tweeted pictures of pillows purchased at Target that resembled the Maroon 5 frontman: