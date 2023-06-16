In an effort to knock Donald Trump out of the Republican primary, “Meatball” Ron DeSantis is set to visit Nevada where the Florida governor will attend the Basque Fry, a key political event that could secure the state for DeSantis. Politically, it’s a solid move for the Florida governor. Comedically, it presented a golden opportunity for Trump’s campaign to hit below the belt.

While the Basque Fry is a proud Nevada tradition that has hosted Republican politicians for decades, the event is centered around the “stewing and frying of lamb testicles,” and you can see where this is going. Trump’s campaign has already signaled that it plans to attack DeSantis’ manhood, his “Tiny D” if you will, which made this low-hanging fruit too good to ignore.

Via NBC News:

A strategist for the front-running Trump, fresh from an arraignment this week in federal court, punched down on DeSantis and rejected the suggestion that he could encroach on Trump’s turf. “Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls,” said Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign.

In what could be a critical mistake going into the Republican debates where MAGA voters love seeing Trump insult his opponents, DeSantis’ campaign took the high road and scolded the former president’s campaign. DeSantis’ team did, however, pull from the anti-woke playbook.

“The Trump team’s obsession with men’s genitalia is more perverted than a woke grooming book,” DeSantis communications director Erin Perrine told NBC News.

(Via NBC News)