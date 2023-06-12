Ron DeSantis
Boy, Ron DeSantis Sure Did Sweat Right Through His Dress Shirt At An Event In Oklahoma

Technically Ron DeSantis has only been running for president for a few weeks now, but even before he threw his hat in the ring his campaign was off to a rocky start. He was prone to weird laughs and weirder faces. He also eats pudding with his fingers. His biggest rival, Donald Trump, tried out one mean nickname after another (but refused to use the cruelest). Recently he scored his first endorsement from a governor. Alas, he accepted it while caked in sweat.

As per Newsweek, the Florida governor moseyed on over to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where state governor Kevin Stitt had decided to go with him rather than the guy who’s spent months clobbering him in the polls. Nevertheless, Stitt told the crowd he was “the right guy to beat Biden.” Unfortunately, while on stage DeSantis made it look as though the venue wasn’t air-conditioned.

When an image of DeSantis, sweating right through his dress shirt, hit social media, it drew plenty of derision.

It wasn’t the only unflattering viral breakout from the event. Despite it being hosted by the Never Back Down PAC, which is dedicated to getting DeSantis in office, when Stitt introduced him, the crowd wasn’t exactly enthused until they were told to applaud.

But hey, at least DeSantis hasn’t been indicted multiple times, with more troubles likely to come.

