Technically Ron DeSantis has only been running for president for a few weeks now, but even before he threw his hat in the ring his campaign was off to a rocky start. He was prone to weird laughs and weirder faces. He also eats pudding with his fingers. His biggest rival, Donald Trump, tried out one mean nickname after another (but refused to use the cruelest). Recently he scored his first endorsement from a governor. Alas, he accepted it while caked in sweat.

Ron DeSweaty in Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/Kzp35xXdRf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 11, 2023

As per Newsweek, the Florida governor moseyed on over to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where state governor Kevin Stitt had decided to go with him rather than the guy who’s spent months clobbering him in the polls. Nevertheless, Stitt told the crowd he was “the right guy to beat Biden.” Unfortunately, while on stage DeSantis made it look as though the venue wasn’t air-conditioned.

When an image of DeSantis, sweating right through his dress shirt, hit social media, it drew plenty of derision.

Booking an unairconditioned venue in Tulsa in June is just top notch work there, Carly. https://t.co/l3lzgZkTXP — Attitude with a side of freckles (@HazeyDaisey17) June 11, 2023

Call your doctor if you mix Ozempic with fascism. Among the side effects: Gallbladder problems, such as gallstones and gallbladder inflammation.* Symptoms can include:

◦pain on the right side of the body

◦nausea and vomiting

◦sweating excessively

◦loss of appetite https://t.co/IrteMOSh8F — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) June 11, 2023

Someone ain’t used to the okie weather!! https://t.co/6IKXDYx50P — Okie Political Memes (@OKPoliticalMeme) June 12, 2023

Is Ron DeSantis: A. Experiencing Flop Sweat

B. Going through menopause

C. Coming from a wet Tshirt contest? https://t.co/qA5nEj09dE — Claudia Lamb (@ClaudiaLamb) June 11, 2023

It wasn’t the only unflattering viral breakout from the event. Despite it being hosted by the Never Back Down PAC, which is dedicated to getting DeSantis in office, when Stitt introduced him, the crowd wasn’t exactly enthused until they were told to applaud.

Tough night for @RonDeSantis in Oklahoma.@GovStitt says, “Oklahoma loves Ron DeSantis!” Crowd response 🦗🦗🦗 Stitt: Please Clap (@JebBush vibes) Oklahoma will go for TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r4CvG6h5gU — Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) June 11, 2023

But hey, at least DeSantis hasn’t been indicted multiple times, with more troubles likely to come.

(Via Newsweek)