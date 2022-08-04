Donald Trump is getting hammered in a new attack ad. Only this time, it’s coming from his own side of the aisle. Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging in a campaign video for his daughter, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Unfortunately, the congresswoman is facing an uphill battle as her participation in the January 6 committee has made her persona non grata to the vast portions of the Republican party who are still loyal to Trump. Well, ol’ Dick has something to say about that.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney says in the ad before tearing into Trump for his “Big Lie.” Via Mediaite:

He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it. Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.

After tearing into Trump, the elder Cheney pointed out that his daughter is the exact opposite of the former president as evidenced by her relentless work on the January 6 committee, despite the attacks from her own party.

“Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight,” Cheney said. “There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed.”

If Trump isn’t scared of that ad, he should probably remember that Dick Cheney once shot his own best friend in the face and has survived at least 40 heart attacks. He’s practically the Terminator.

