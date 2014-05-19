Did Hasbro Accidentally Reveal The Third ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off?

When I was a kid, my friends and I had pretty much all the toys from Star Wars. In fact, I can remember my best friend trying to act out Return of the Jedi with action figures for me, before I had seen it. I also recall that my extended family often wound up giving me duplicates of figures I already had on my birthday, which I would trade with my friends for Jawas and Ugnaughts. Trust me, you can never have too many Ugnaughts. Toys have always been a staple of the series, and there are no plans to change that with Star Wars: Episode VII or beyond.

Hasbro recently held an event where they revealed their lines of upcoming Star Wars toys through the year 2020. Of course, Disney is releasing a new Star Wars movie every year, so I’m sure Hasbro wouldn’t spoil anything that J.J. Abrams doesn’t want us to know. It turns out that the German website StarWars-Union.de was there, and they called shenanigans. Shenanigans is German for “spoiler alert”, in case you were wondering. The popular fansites Jedi News and Making Star Wars picked up the story from there, but have since been asked to remove the information. Dun-dun-DUNNNNNNNNNN!

Here’s the schedule that was revealed by Hasbro:

2014: Rebels

2015: Episode VII

2016: Boba Fett

2017: Episode VIII

2018: Solo

2019: Episode IX

2020: Red Five

There are a few notable things on that schedule. This year’s release is obviously the line for Star Wars Rebels, the upcoming animated series for Disney X D. The first spin-off film will be 2016’s Boba Fett. It seems kind of odd that the first spin-off they’d choose to release is the one that they’re having so much trouble writing. The title of 2018’s Solo is definitely intriguing. Is it going to be set before Han met Chewbacca, or perhaps Solo telling his kids the story of How I Met Your Wookiee? I’m curious to see how that plays out.

Of course, 2020’s release, Red Five, is what everyone is talking about. Red Five was Luke Skywalker’s call sign as an X-Wing pilot in the Battle of Yavin, where the first Death Star was destroyed. The prevailing logic is that this movie would be about Luke’s time as a rebel pilot between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. However, an interesting twist is that Anakin also flew as Red Five during the Clone Wars. Is it possible that this could be a spin-off for Anakin? I sure as hell hope not! I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re pretty sick of the pre-Vader days of Anakin.

What do you think? Are we getting a young Luke spin-off, or something else? Feel free to rant about how Hayden Christensen ruined Star Wars for you, and how an Anakin movie would drive you away for good. I’ll just be huddled in the corner, rocking back and forth for the rest of the day.

