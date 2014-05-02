These ‘Disney Unhappily Ever After’ Images Will Ruin Your Stupid Happy Childhood

Your childhood isn’t as great as you remember it being. For instance, think back to the first time you saw The Little Mermaid. Good movie, right? Talking crabs, angry chefs, singing sea monsters — who could ask for more? Bet you don’t remember the part of the film where an oil tanker overturns, and Ariel gets stuck in the muck and dies. “Up where they walk, up where they *coughs up toxic sludge*”

That’s the premise behind GrumpyPunkCat’s Disney Unhappily Ever After, which takes your happy memories…and wipes racism, animal torture, and smog on them. A dream is a wish reality farts on.

Via Reddit