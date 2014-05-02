These ‘Disney Unhappily Ever After’ Images Will Ruin Your Stupid Happy Childhood

#Disney
05.02.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

Your childhood isn’t as great as you remember it being. For instance, think back to the first time you saw The Little Mermaid. Good movie, right? Talking crabs, angry chefs, singing sea monsters — who could ask for more? Bet you don’t remember the part of the film where an oil tanker overturns, and Ariel gets stuck in the muck and dies. “Up where they walk, up where they *coughs up toxic sludge*”

That’s the premise behind GrumpyPunkCat’s Disney Unhappily Ever After, which takes your happy memories…and wipes racism, animal torture, and smog on them. A dream is a wish reality farts on.

7 - RBQ46rO

6 - nlDiAbk

5 - V0MB2KL

4 - tCNDzzU

3 - kDc2R8f

2 - hAzIAEa

1 - cqHs6s9

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSCHILDHOOD RUINERSDISNEYDISNEY UNHAPPILY EVER AFTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP