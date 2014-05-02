These ‘Disney Unhappily Ever After’ Images Will Ruin Your Stupid Happy Childhood

Your childhood isn’t as great as you remember it being. For instance, think back to the first time you saw The Little Mermaid. Good movie, right? Talking crabs, angry chefs, singing sea monsters — who could ask for more? Bet you don’t remember the part of the film where an oil tanker overturns, and Ariel gets stuck in the muck and dies. “Up where they walk, up where they *coughs up toxic sludge*”
That’s the premise behind GrumpyPunkCat’s Disney Unhappily Ever After, which takes your happy memories…and wipes racism, animal torture, and smog on them. A dream is a wish reality farts on.
The Dumbo one made me feel the feels I didn’t want at 6am
The worst part is that it’s not that far removed from the actual movie, only replace Dumbo with his mom.
Holy shit – that depressed me far more than it should have at my age… Or maybe the fact that it did proves I’m not as cynical as I thought…
Wow Dumbo and Frog Princess ones are brutal lol
What’s the second to last one? I don’t even recognise it.
Cinderella post-rape.
So you don’t go to reddit.
She shouldn’t have been out that late anyways!
It’s not so rosy when the glass shoe is on the other foot, is it?
I think we all look back on disney movies through rose-tinted slippers.
Esmerelda is still way better off than in the original story. Though that’s true of every Disney story.
No Jasmine wearing a burka feels like an oversight. A whole new world, indeed.
Pocahontas getting casino money and that one dude still being alive seems like the super mega happy ending to me.
or Pocahontas at a Redskins game.
Even more so considering the real ending to that story. Indian casino > dying of TB thousands of miles from home at 22.
@procrasty that’s not true! Disney told me she married that white guy and lived happily ever after!
fucking spoiler alert @procrasty !!!
These don’t even make any sense. They’re taking characters from one time period and putting them into another. Kind stupid.
That’s the entire point. “Ever After” lasts forever, genius.
These were way darker than I expected, which made them excellent! Great find, @JoshK!
I think I lived off that alleyway that Cinderella is standing in. Chicago, just off S. Michigan Ave.
Why is Michael Jackson wearing a blanket over his head with a dog smoking a pipe? And what does it have to do with Disney? :-/