‘Doctor Strange’ Loses Joaquin Phoenix As Marvel Goes Back To The Drawing Board

#Joaquin Phoenix #Doctor Strange #Marvel
10.03.14 4 years ago 35 Comments

There’s been no shortage of Doctor Strange casting rumors. And the market is still not saturated with them, because Joaquin Phoenix bailed and Marvel is rumored to be back to asking around.

It’s a little hard to believe that a Marvel movie is having trouble finding somebody willing to grow a goatee, but casting the Sorcerer Supreme is apparently a lot harder than it looks. Here’s what Deadline claims to know about the matter:

Don’t believe these talks that Boyhood‘s Ethan Hawke has made a deal to play the character; I’m told reliably that that is speculation run wild. I understand Marvel’s belief that Phoenix would have been great for that role, in keeping with putting solid actors in those hero roles.

Marvel’s testicles are rather close to the bandsaw on this one, though. They’ve already locked in a release date and have booked studio time. Every day somebody isn’t cast is a day the production loses to make a better movie, and also costs Marvel money.

Realistically, at this point Marvel needs to start thinking outside of the “white guys who are known for wearing goatees” area of casting. Either that or just give up and really cast Ethan Hawke.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix#Doctor Strange#Marvel
TAGScastingdoctor strangeEthan Hawkehere we go againjoaquin phoenixMarvelrumors

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP