‘Doctor Strange’ Loses Joaquin Phoenix As Marvel Goes Back To The Drawing Board

There’s been no shortage of Doctor Strange casting rumors. And the market is still not saturated with them, because Joaquin Phoenix bailed and Marvel is rumored to be back to asking around.
It’s a little hard to believe that a Marvel movie is having trouble finding somebody willing to grow a goatee, but casting the Sorcerer Supreme is apparently a lot harder than it looks. Here’s what Deadline claims to know about the matter:
Don’t believe these talks that Boyhood‘s Ethan Hawke has made a deal to play the character; I’m told reliably that that is speculation run wild. I understand Marvel’s belief that Phoenix would have been great for that role, in keeping with putting solid actors in those hero roles.
Marvel’s testicles are rather close to the bandsaw on this one, though. They’ve already locked in a release date and have booked studio time. Every day somebody isn’t cast is a day the production loses to make a better movie, and also costs Marvel money.
Realistically, at this point Marvel needs to start thinking outside of the “white guys who are known for wearing goatees” area of casting. Either that or just give up and really cast Ethan Hawke.
David Tennant
yes. so much this
I know it’s a fan favorite, but I just really don’t see it myself. Still, dude has the acting chops.
Agreed – not Tennant
Tennant should be the Riddler in the inevitable new Batman film series
Nooope.
Cast Damien Sandow but have The Miz be his stunt double so the stunt double’s stunt double, is the person he’s stunt doubling for.
antonio banderas
…Actually that’d be really good casting.
He’s 54, too old
What? Strange is older than most the Marvel universe. I’d say that’s perfect age. Think: he was an accomplished surgeon BEFORE a super hero. Realistically he got his origin story at like 40
I won’t stop saying it. Lee Byung-hun. DO IT!
While I agree, Marvel will never do it.
Stop being a realist, Dan! This is the Internet! Really though, he’d be perfect for so many reasons. If they’re going for a darker tone – perfect! I Saw The Devil is one of the most gruesome movies I’ve ever seen, and he’s fantastic in it.
Timothy Olyphant
Jack Huston
Honestly I never saw Joaquin Phoenix in the role, he just doesn’t seem like the type of actor that would want to do a big Summer Blockbuster, at least not since Gladiator.
He woulda nailed it. So sad
I’ve said it before: “dr strange” is prob the pet name his close friends and family have already christened him years ago, so it would be a natural choice. However, I still vote Karl Urban for the role.
Jon Hamm. Just get Jon Hamm. And if HE won’t do it, get H. Jon Benjamin.
What about Viggo Mortensen?
Already served his time in a movie franchise and is 55. He might be a good pick for a one shot film, but you are casting for a role you are signing for six films in eight years or something similar.
@Dutch19 Eh, I’m not worried about age. Strange is supposed to be older, and it’s not like he’s going to be fighting with swords.
@Dan Seitz there is still going to be a lot of wire work and the Marvel directors are going back to using more practical effects, with the specter of Harrison Ford’s ankle looming large, I’d think they’d lean toward someone currently under 50.
I honestly hope it is not Hawk I can’t stand him he cannot grow facial hair and looks even weirder without it.
Pedro Pascal.
Very not bad choice… hmmm…
+1 Eye gouge
paul reubens.
Im just afraid if they get too desperate they will turn to the poor man’s Ethan Hawke, Skeet Ulrich.
So Pheonix blew the audition.
Calling John Hamm!!!!
I don’t know why we’re not still discussing Edgar Ramirez, personally.
I don’t know why we’re not discussing Manny Ramirez!
Karl Urban. Karl Urban. Karl Urban.
When you’re down on your luck, you can’t seem to get your casting right, and you desperately need star power to ensure your next phase of movies maintains box office dominance there is only one man to turn to. What chiseled movie star could take such a dire situation and flip it 180 degrees, saving an entire studio on nothing more than pure, raw, acting ability? You guessed it: Frank Stallone.