On November 17, 2020 while flanked by Sidney “The Kraken” Powell, Rudy Giuliani delivered a bizarre, conspiracy-laden press conference that was made all the more bizarre by the hair dye melting down his face during the whole thing. America’s Mayor literally oozing from the skull launched a thousand hilarious memes, but for the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, it was a surreal event that left him so viciously screaming in disbelief that his family rushed into the room to check on him.

In a New York Times Magazine feature on what it was like for Dominion to be dragged into the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” Dominion CEO John Poulos revealed his reaction to Giuliani’s press conference, which he called an “assault on democracy.” Via Business Insider:

CEO John Poulos told The Times that he yelled so loudly that his wife and two children came to check on him in his home office and found him crying uncontrollably. “Oh, my God!” he screamed, according to the story. “I can’t believe what’s going on!” He told The Times that his teenage children had never seen him emotional about his work and stared at him in shock.

While the experience has undoubtedly been frustrating for Dominion, the voting software company has aggressively fought back with multi-billion dollar lawsuits targeting the prominent pushers of the “Big Lie” who have falsely accused the company of altering election data. The lawsuit put the fear of God in Fox News and Newsmax, and it recently caused MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to flee the stage at his own Cyber Symposium after a judge ruled that the suit can move forward despite efforts to get it dismissed.

In other words, a beast was awoken the day that Giuliani dripped ooze from his face, and it sure as heck wasn’t the “Kraken.”

(Via New York Times Magazine)