Domino’s Rolls Out Mayonnaise Pizza In Japan, The ‘Mayo Potato Pizza’

In things that I have just learned and find mildly surprising, Japanese people apparently love mayonnaise. Now, I am firmly an anti-mayo person, as even the mention of the condiment gets my skin crawling. However, I know that there are a lot of people out there who can’t get enough of ketchup’s albino cousin, so it’s only natural that some companies might try to be a little innovative with mayo. Take Domino’s Pizza, for instance, which is basically using my egg-based nemesis to reinvent the pizza.

According to Food Beast, Domino’s is trying out several new pizza recipes in the Land of the Rising Sun, and it all starts with the “Mayo Potato Pizza,” which you can feast your eyes on after the jump.

The Mayo Potato Pizza features a variety of unique ingredients, at least for the classic Italian pie, as it is packed with onion, corn, potato… *gags*… pancetta, paprika and mayo. Now, I don’t have any of the specifics, but by looking at that picture, I am assuming that those are mayo lines crossing the pie. At least that’s what I’m hoping, because using mayo as a substitute for sauce may make sure I never eat again. Also, I have to admit, I’m a little more concerned about corn on a pizza. WTF is that?

Next, put away your shellfish allergies, because you’re not going to be able to say no to the Avocado Shrimp pizza!

Now this delightful fiesta for your taste buds takes a trip to the Pacific Ocean to scoop up some delicious shrimp and pair them with fresh avocado sauce. Throw in some tomatoes and pancetta and your mouth is taking a trip around the world. Oh, and before you even ask – there’s a ton of mayo on it. Cholesterol is just an 11-letter word.

I know what you’re thinking: “Hey Burnsy, you’re handsome. But what if I want pizza and Japanese food? Does Domino’s have something for that?” Hell yeah, it’s the Chicken Teriyaki pizza.

Mmmmmmmmm, pizza with chicken, broccoli, corn and mayonnaise. I mean, why would you even think about eating pepperoni and sausage ever again if you could just pour a can of Del Monte vegetables all over your pizza and throw it in the oven?

Finally, why order just one of these amazing new pizzas? You can have them all with the Giant Quattro, which is not an Audi SUV as I would have originally guessed.

For the low, low price of $25, the family that orders this supreme specialty pizza gets one quarter for the teriyaki fan, one for the pepperoni fan, one for the meat fan and one… for the mayo fan. Really, this is the perfect pizza for any foreign family that doesn’t think it’s on par with America’s obesity.