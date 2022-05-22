The Trump family has never paid for their alleged crimes, but those who’ve worked with them sure have. Donald won’t bail out Rudy Giuliani, who’s facing a billion dollar lawsuit for spreading voter fraud lies. And now a hunting guide who helped Don Jr. illegally bag a bear is facing serious jailtime.

As per The Salt Lake Tribune, Wade Lemon, a Utah guide of some renown, hosted the then-president’s son for an outing in May of 2018, during which he killed both a bear and a cougar. The bear, however, wasn’t killed fair and square. According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Lemon helped Jr. kill it by illegally baiting it with “a pile of grain, oil, and pastries.”

Jump four years and Lemon is facing a felony charge and five years in jail. Trump Jr. is not named in the case documents, but DNR confirmed that he was the one who ultimately pulled the trigger, after the bear had been baited for him. It’s not clear if Jr. knew about the illegal ruse. In fact, a lawyer for the case said that whoever killed the bear (i.e., Jr.) “was actually a victim and a now a possible witness in a fraudulent scheme to lead the hunter to believe it was actually a legitimate Wild West hunting situation.”

Trump Jr. did post about his trip to Instagram, though he didn’t include pictures of his kills.

The Don Jr. of 2018 is a little different from the Don Jr. of now, who spends less time shooting wildlife and more time posting amped-up rants that tend to be either motor-mouthed or slurry.

(Via The Salt Lake Tribune)