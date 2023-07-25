Donald Trump Jr. is shouting about Hunter Biden’s laptop again. Normally, that wouldn’t be newsworthy. Every few days (hours?), Don Jr. remembers those buzzy keywords can generate a few rage retweets so he turns his camera on and goes nuts for a couple of minutes for the clicks. But this latest rant is generating attention for an entirely different reason.

Instead of motivating more MAGA conspiracy theorists to spew nonsense about a recovering addict, Don Jr.’s most recent tirade has everyone asking the same question: What the hell is going on with this guy’s voice? To understand the cause for confusion, you’ve got to hear the evidence first. Exhibit A:

Junior says Hunter’s laptop is much bigger than Watergate. pic.twitter.com/b3spHDIBDP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2023

Pay attention to Donny’s words — not how he clumsily strings them together in the hopes of forming a coherent thought, but how they form behind his tongue and expel out of his bearded doll lips. There’s no rhyme or reason to the pronunciation, the dialect he switches between. One second, he sounds like a prepubescent boy, his voice cracking with excitement over the fact that no one is talking about Hunter Biden except for him. The next, he’s a dried-up car salesman from New Jersey trying to trick us into buying a sweet ’98 Honda Accord with a rolled-back odometer. By the end of his spiel, Don Jr.’s delivery has morphed into a so-pathetic-it’s-almost-sad imitation of his dad’s gratingly recognizable blubberings. And, naturally, Twitter has taken notice.

His voice… of all the voices associated with this criminal shit show, including his sperm donor’s — it’s THIS voice.

This drives me fucking nuts. — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) July 25, 2023

I’m sorry, where did he buy his new accent?

The Bed Bath and Beyond going out of business sale? — 🖤💙Lindz-Belle💙🖤 (@FloridaBlueDem) July 24, 2023