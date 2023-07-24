I’m not sure where Stephen King finds the time for Twitter while continuing to regularly churn out novels, but find time, he does. On the ailing social media platform, the Cell author has shown himself to be king of the dad jokes, but King also knows when to reel it in and not waste fancy words while, say, responding to Ted Cruz. That’s not to say that he’s afraid to get political. On the contrary. And sometimes, the results are so WTF that one has to marvel.

Such was the case when King may have referred to Don Jr.’s remarks about the cocaine found in the White House over the Fourth of July weekend. Actually, scratch that because I’m not sure what King was referencing — it could be that he’s alluding to Don Jr.’s tendency to seem high-energy or even teary-eyed and twitchy during media appearances. Maybe.

Whatever the inspiration, King tweeted a meme of a super-scraggly “dog” (not a dog) that looks as though it is a cartoon character that stuck its paw into an electric outlet. It’s very Wile E. Coyote stuff, and the meme’s caption refers to a “drug-sniffing dog” possibly visiting an ex-president’s son’s house.

I mean, it’s so absurd and so 2023. Sometimes, someone needs to take the phone away from all of us, collectively, but at least the U.S. isn’t currently (totally, at least) at the mercy of a dude whose Diet Coke button is the most universally approved-of thing that he’s ever done. If the GOP primary goes Trump’s way, however, that button (and more) could be back. In other words, the 2024 race should be another dubiously wild ride.