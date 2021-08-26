About 20 months after the world became aware of Covid-19 as a real problem, mankind still sees no easy way out of the pandemic. The delta variant has erased much progress against the virus after cases plummeted earlier this year, and yet, some people are still raging against the idea of masking. Many of those people also feel that their freedom would be abolished by vaccinations, as illustrated by a recent CNN video montage of people freaking out on the subject. That included a male anti-vaxxer raging during a city council meeting: “Your children and your children’s children will be subjugated!” And then there are the comparisons by anti-mask ranters who are labeling anyone who doesn’t share their views as “Nazis” whose “mandates are against the Nuremberg Codes.”

Don Lemon has run out of patience. Via Mediaite, Lemon grew exasperated over a parent who flew off the hook with a conspiracy theory about how masking in schools is “a plan to shut down schools and to use them as camps to physically isolate men, women and children.” Yep, the Holocaust comparison followed close behind: “Now, we know that concentration camps were something that the Nazis did, but it can come here at any moment, and we need to be aware.”

Oh boy. And here’s Lemon’s unapologetic response: “Just because you can have kids, does not mean you should. Yeah, I said it.” He wasn’t done yet: “It would be funny if it weren’t for the fact that people’s lives are at stake. The misinformation, the lies, they’re killing us.” There’s not much commentary that can be added to that. Either one agrees or disagrees with him, but hopefully, he change the minds of a few people on the fence, and they’ll see how silly it is to rage against a piece of cloth, one that could have prevented the delta mutation from surfacing if used properly.

