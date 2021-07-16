If you missed out on Kid Rock and Ted Nugent playing at your local concert venue named after a soda, don’t worry, Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly are hitting the road soon.

The former president and political commentator, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, announced a joint “History Tour” with two dates in Florida (Sunrise and Orlando) and two dates in Texas (Houston and Dallas). O’Reilly promised his conversation with Trump “will not be boring,” while Trump called it “fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends.” That’s excellent news for literally hundreds of people.

Politico reports that “Trump is having trouble selling advance tickets for his upcoming speaking tour with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly… Tickets went on sale for the events on June 14. While most seats are priced between $100 and $300, a ‘VIP Meet & Greet Package’ goes for more than $8,500 and includes getting pictures taken with Trump and O’Reilly and a pre-show, 45-minute reception.” O’Reilly called it “bullsh*t” that ticket sales have been slow, but a look at Ticketmaster tells a different story.

The blue means there are seats available. That’s a lot of blue (oh, the irony).

The tour, which O’Reilly said will be “one of the most lucrative of all time,” is selling much slower than, say, when Michelle Obama played similar-sized venues. Those shows sold out in minutes, while “for Trump’s Houston event with O’Reilly at the 19,000-seat Toyota Center, home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets, 60 to 65 percent of seats remain unsold, an employee with access to ticket sales information estimated,” according to Politico.

“It hasn’t been [selling] like crazy,” the person added, noting that events for comedian Katt Williams and podcast star Joe Rogan have done “significantly” better than Trump-O’Reilly thus far.

Trump’s team has a different spin on the low ticket sales, of course, something something fake news. “The History Tour has already sold over $5 million of tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” spokesperson Liz Harrington said. “Come December, the sold out shows will be a memorable night for all.”