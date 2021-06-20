Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced he was teaming up with another disgraced public figure to roam around the country. It’s called The History Tour and it pairs the former president with ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Trump’s statement about the tour is a greatest hits of his grift-filled blathering, saying the just-announced tour somehow already got considerable buzz and that tickets would make a great gift. Then there’s the always-ominous use of “much sooner” that’s peppered his thoughts and statements in recent months.

“My tour with Bill O’Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift?” Trump said in a statement. “In any event, I’ll see you then, and much sooner.”

But though Trump’s supporters have long awaited a return to the road tours from Trump, the news actually made many in his corner upset. As Newsweek detailed, the announced tour has the delusional folks who think Trump’s August return to the White House upset because, well, he’s supposed to be doing presidential stuff by the winter if things go according to their conspiracy-addled plan.

Supporters of the radical movement expressed concerns that Trump going on a speaking tour later this year surely means that he will not be returning a president—a false claim they have continued to believe since he lost the 2020 election more than seven months ago. “OK I GUESS MY QUESTION IS TRUMP COMING BACK? WHY WOULD HE BE DOING A TOUR THRU THE END OF THE YEAR WITH O’REILLY. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING DOESN’T FEEL RIGHT?,” wrote Telegram user Peace Lilly. “So nothing will happen until December?” added Tina N.

While others simply think it means Trump’s return to the White House will merely be delayed until winter — conspiracy theories tend to be quite malleable when need be — it’s just another case of moving of the goalposts to those adhering to a long string of beliefs that had led, in part, to the January 6 insurrection attempt in Washington.

For now, though, those who still believe need to decide whether it’s worth ponying up some considerable cash to see whatever Trump and O’Reilly have to say.