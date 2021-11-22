For over a week now, Chris Christie has been out in the press promoting his new book, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden, which has revealed all kinds of juicy details about Christie’s relationship with former president Donald Trump. Considering the former New Jersey governor has been relentlessly criticizing Trump for how he acted after losing the 2020 election, and again, spilling lots of tea, you’d just assume Christie had cut off his relationship with Trump or was in the process of doing so.

Oddly, Christie still hopes to have a friendship with the former president, who has apparently shut down communications, which is typically what happens when you cross him, a fact that Christie seems surprised by during a new interview with SiriusXM. Has he even met Trump before? Via Mediaite:

“As a friend, I have my disagreements with him politically and what he did and I’ve expressed those, but I’ve always expressed those to him, both publicly and privately,” he continued. “And we’ve gotten back to a place where we were counting on each other and giving each other advice. If we get back to that place, that’s fine by me, but if we don’t, that’s his choice, not mine. I’m not the one who’s not communicating with him. He’s chosen not to communicate with me at this moment.”

Dude, one of the very first things you revealed on your book tour is that Trump called you to make sure you didn’t tell anybody he gave you COVID. How did you think he was going to react to that? Send you a gift basket?

(Via SiriusXM)