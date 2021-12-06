Over on the Trump Store, you can buy all sorts of crap for the meat-breath Taekwondo master in your life this holiday season. There’s Trump bears, Trump flasks, and Trump ice cube trays, except, oops, those are inexplicably out of stock. One item you can’t buy on the store, however, is Trump’s 2021 Christmas card that’s going viral on Twitter.

As seen here:

Some anti-Trump accounts are sharing a fake Trump Christmas card and explicitly insisting it’s real. pic.twitter.com/dMar3Yyv6b — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 6, 2021

That’s because it’s not real. The real one looks like this, but can you blame people for thinking the fake card is legit? The dreary background, the miserable expression while wearing a tuxedo, the tacky font, the kids and Melania appearing in ornaments (Community did it), the insistence that he still belongs in the White House — this is the sort of tastelessness we came to expect from Trump after four years as president, and the decades preceding his administration. Also, uh, take a look where Santa is placed:

This is ALL I can see on Trump’s Christmas card. Also, where’s Barron? pic.twitter.com/NDd2HIHQbp — Justine Paul (@JustineMPaul) December 6, 2021

Again, not real (this is where the photo came from). But it is really funny.

This is the most pathetic late life crisis I’ve ever seen ✅Trump dressed like a dick; that’s the only part he got right on his Christmas card… ❌He’s not the president ❌He’s not married to Ivanka ❌Mar-a-Lago is not the White House ⁉️Did Barron resign from the family? pic.twitter.com/dvbRN59UWU — ʝɛŋ🙏🏼🌎 (@jennerific713) December 6, 2021

I don't usually post dick pics but wow this is Trump's 2021 Christmas card?!😆

Looking past the seditious dick in middle, notice his family featured on the tiny balls in the corner.

"From the winter Whitehl House" pic.twitter.com/HEKHyxh7B8 — Bill Maxwell (@Bill_Maxwell_) December 6, 2021

Whoever designed Donald’s hideous, drab “I’m A Silly Dick Who Still Thinks He’s President!” Christmas card is obviously wickedly devious in their dislike for Trump. I admire that. pic.twitter.com/gmPD4BKB4n — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 6, 2021

The Trump crime family Christmas card is truly hideous: The card features a dour looking Trump as a penis, lists Ivanka before Melania — and omits Barron altogether. pic.twitter.com/0KYEEZJNyI — Bill Madden (he/him/él) (@maddenifico) December 6, 2021

😂😂😂😂 LMFAO at the Christmas card from the “winter White House” featuring Donald trump the Christmas Peen. pic.twitter.com/y69i0uP131 — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) December 6, 2021

trump’s Christmas card can’t be real!!! He’s a giant penis w testicles! pic.twitter.com/rPeLGxB7t4 — ShellySplainin’ (@okShellz) December 6, 2021

Trump's new Christmas card explains his insanity. There were reindeer scrambling his brain. It appears they have just escaped. pic.twitter.com/jV4kem9eF0 — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) December 6, 2021

Even on a Christmas card he can only scowl like Scrooge. (Btw, you’re not president and Mar a Lago is not the “Winter White House.”) pic.twitter.com/UYzUepn6TM — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 6, 2021

As pointed out by the BBC’s Shayan Sardarizadeh, “Plenty of blue tick accounts are currently spreading a fake ‘Donald Trump Christmas card’ (left), which is so obviously made up. The real one (right) is available to purchase on the former president’s website.” Each card costs $10, but Twitter is free. Stick with Twitter.