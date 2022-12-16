Donald Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” turned out to be a major grift, to the surprise of no one. “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” the “pathetic” former president wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. The poorly-Photoshopped trading cards can be purchased using a credit card or cryptocurrency, which is rich (or poor), considering Trump’s previous stance on crypto.

“I never loved it [cryptocurrency], because I like to have the dollar. I think the currency should be the dollar,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo last year in a resurfaced interview. “It’s building up bigger and bigger and nobody’s doing anything about it. I know it so well. I want a currency called the dollar. I don’t want to have all these others, and that could be an explosion someday, the likes of which we’ve never seen. It’ll make the big tech explosion look like like baby stuff. I think it’s a very dangerous thing.”

Though NFTs can’t be exchanged or traded like cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, the tokens are still considered cryptographic assets since they are created using the same type of blockchain technology programming. In recent years, the market for NFTs has expanded greatly, with digital artwork becoming one of the most popular forms of the tokens.

It’s not dangerous to Trump if he can make it a buck (and call himself better than Lincoln and Washington) from it.

Donald Trumps in 2021: Crypto is dangerous. It can be an explosion like we have never seen before. Donald Trump in 2022: I'm doing my first official NFT collection. pic.twitter.com/lHRxWUYNqw — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) December 15, 2022

Donald Trump really went from “fuck crypto” to “buy my NFT during the most vicious bear market” pic.twitter.com/tzgPA1PzoS — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) December 15, 2022

(Via Newsweek)