After getting routinely criticized for the “low energy” announcement of his 2024 presidential run, Donald Trump apparently has a new announcement coming. Whether it involves his 2024 campaign — which is already polling behind Ron DeSantis who hasn’t even entered the race — remains to be seen, but the whole thing is giving off creepy, authoritarian vibes.

In a new Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump wrote, “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO. I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!” However, he included the message with an image of him ripping off his suit and tie to reveal a superhero costume while firing laser beams out of his eyes. The whole thing gave off major unhinged vibes from his days on Twitter.

After catching a glimpse of the weird, Homelander-esque image and all-caps message, people on Twitter immediately went to town dunking on Trump as “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” started to trend. You can see some of the reactions below:

Did someone say coke? pic.twitter.com/HW8SrBxjVu — Peter Ghosh (@psghosh) December 14, 2022

Completely normal for a former President and current leader of a political party. https://t.co/fxj2bqSUkD — Scott E. Love (@MassiveAnt1) December 14, 2022

No, those are still two weeks away. — Liberty Ann (@agraphix) December 14, 2022

Come to Trump Tower so I may smite you with my eyes. https://t.co/K0Tz5Vs55r — Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Thom (@TurnerThomt19) December 14, 2022

cool that his MTG eyes are severing his hands… https://t.co/ngSmvJNXAP — Jeff Stoltman (@jeffstoltman) December 14, 2022

Twitter is buying Truth Social. They're co-launching "KlanChat" together. — seamirac1979 (@seamirac1979) December 14, 2022

More like this 😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/wBkwMyrbS0 — Amanda Lee (@Amanda_incincy) December 14, 2022

Again, it’s unknown if this announcement will have anything to do with Trump’s 2024 campaign. However, Republicans have roundly criticized his first campaign event as “low energy,” and ill-advised given its proximity to the midterm elections that failed to produce a red wave. Although, some of that criticism came from Trump’s highly controversial dinner with Kanye West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes. A dinner that was reportedly a massive troll to make the former president look bad.

However, based on the manic superhero meme and a return to all-caps posting, it does appear that Trump is dipping back into his less restrained public persona and really getting wild with his public statements. So who knows what he’s going to announce on Thursday, and may God have mercy on us all.

(Via Rick Wilson on Twitter)