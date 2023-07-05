Donald Trump is no fan the Constitution, except for the amendment that allows him to exercise his rights to say whatever the hell he wants on Truth Social. While Joe Biden & Co. hosted a Fourth of July celebration at the White House (the menu included hot dogs, hamburgers, and possibly cocaine), and his GOP rivals Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence were campaigning in New Hampshire and Iowa, respectively, Trump fired off one angry social media rant after another from his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Trump thanked Marjorie Taylor Greene for her support, re-truthed (?) a poll from “sh*tposting king of MAGA Twitter” Catturd, and shared the most patriotic Fourth of July speech since Bill Pullman in Independence Day.

When Biden said that Putin is “losing the war in Iraq,” twice, everybody knew, through confirmation, that we have a confirmed, and very dangerous, Idiot in the White House. The USA cannot have this go on!

Oh wait. That isn’t it. Let me try again.

As my Poll numbers go higher & higher, the Communists, Marxists, & Fascists get more & more CRAZY with their ridiculous Indictments & Election Interference plans & plots, all controlled by an out of control, & very corrupt, DOJ/FBI. They have WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement in America at a level not seen before. Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest. Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!

Oops. Here it is.

Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE!

Inspiring stuff.

“He is much more comfortable at his very luxurious golf club with his thumbs on a device tweeting obscenities about the sitting president,” former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said on Wednesday’s episode of Morning Joe. “Donald Trump is in a commanding position. Think about that, Republican Party. You have a guy who says ‘F Biden’ on the Fourth of July and he’s your man. It is unbelievable.” No. It’s the American way.

(Via Raw Story)