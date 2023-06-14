Ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted (for the second time) for a laundry list of 37 counts, including 31 counts of the Espionage Act, for hoarding all those classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. This development caused Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade’s spirit to deflate on live TV and Donald Trump Jr. to get twitchy. And of course, two of his biggest congressional enthusiasts/MAGA yahoos, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, are offering up the most absurd defenses imaginable. In the process, the latter tripped over so many lies that it’s astounding.

Then again, Greene appears to peddle lies and doesn’t even want her own staff educated, so this is normal for her. The congresswoman from Georgia took to Twitter in a lengthy video that reaches a crescendo pretty fast. Lawyer Ron Filipkowski posted this shorter clip, in which she declares of the indictment, “This is a communist country… We’re not a free country anymore.”

Marge: “This is a communist country. We’ve been taken over. We’re not a free country anymore.” pic.twitter.com/8Cmi86ySsW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2023

Here’s the longer video where those remarks appear after the 0:50 mark.

The decisions made here in Washington, at the Capitol and the Supreme Court, are in some cases literally the difference between life and death. And there’s people here in Washington who are rejoicing that President Trump was arraigned today on 37 charges of election interference. pic.twitter.com/tqId0rwnxy — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 13, 2023

So many lies surface in this video that it’s not even worth counting them, but in her caption, she falsely claims that Trump’s second arraignment is based upon “charges of election interference.” Then she goes on in the video to acknowledge that these charges are due to classified document mishandling, but Greene also falsely claims that Trump had every right to hang onto national secrets and stuff those boxes into a bathroom and shower stall:

“Today, President Trump is being arraigned on 37 charges having to do with documents that he absolutely, by the Presidential Records Act, has the right to possess, but here they are, the Biden Administration, really arresting their top political opponent and enemy. This is a communist country.”

She’s echoing Trump’s own lies words on the subject, as relayed by CBS News: “Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so. It’s an absolute right. This is the law.” That, too, is false.