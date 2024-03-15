Is Donald Trump okay? No, of course he isn’t. He’s rapidly losing money, his wife hates to be seen in public with him, and his brain is turning to mush. But the biggest red flag of all is that he’s posting on social media in the middle of the night. That’s never a good sign.

On late Thursday night / early Friday morning, depending on which time zone you’re in, the former president shared a hype video on Truth Social. Mediaite reports that the footage, which is set to “Hold On, I’m Comin” by Sam & Dave, is “heavy with imagery from Trump’s presidency, an indication of his own nostalgia for the trappings of pre-defeat life as much as that of his fans.” The nearly three-minute video shows Trump walking, waving, and throwing footballs, for some reason. Spoiler alert: there’s a Kid Rock jump scare.

Trump posted the video on Truth Social, which he reportedly tried to convince fellow “adult toddler” Elon Musk to buy. “The overture to Musk, whose business empire includes SpaceX, Tesla and the social networking site X, did not lead to a deal,” according to the Washington Post. “But the conversation, which has not been previously reported, shows the two men have communicated more than was known. The two have had other conversations, too, Trump advisers say, about politics and business.”

Elon must be kicking himself that he missed out on gold like this.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 15, 2024, 12:57 AM ET ) pic.twitter.com/JPwGthsDph — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) March 15, 2024

(Via Mediaite)