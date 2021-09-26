Tomi Lahren has already tried (and largely failed) to dunk on members of The View for testing positive for coronavirus ahead of an interview with Kamala Harris, but Donald Trump Jr. is certainly familiar with following in failed footsteps and tried his hand at it again this weekend.

What followed, of course, is the son of the twice-impeached president getting a quick reply from The View host Ana Navarro that offered a taste of his own medicine regarding his own once-COVID-sickened father. The daytime talk show devolved into chaos on Friday when two co-hosts, Navarro and Sunny Hostin, learned live on air that they were positive ahead of an interview with the current vice president.

Later in the weekend, Trump Jr. tried to weight-shame members of the cast in the wake of the positive tests by making a tasteless joke about comorbidities.

Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2021

“Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

But Navarro wasn’t having it, responding to the tweet with a scathing reply that wasn’t exactly funny, but probably hurt a bit more given how personal it got.

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID.

Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

“Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls,” Navarro said. “Or just ask your sister to call him for you.”