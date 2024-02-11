On Friday night’s episode of Real Time, Bill Maher offered some sound advice to the MAGA crowd: Don’t mess with Taylor Swift. Alas, he was too late: Pharma bro-turned-failed presidential candidate already got the ball rolling by hatching a tinfoil hat conspiracy theory about the “deep state” rigging the Super Bowl for her boyfriend’s team, then somehow getting Joe Biden re-elected. That one prompted well-earned scorn. And on Sunday, the party’s leader decided to make the siutation even worse.

Per The Daily Beast, Donald Trump took to his rinky-dink Twitter clone to trash Taylor. What was his beef? That she was ungrateful for him signing into law the Music Modernization Act in 2018, which updated copyright-related issues. And yet, in 2020 she punted for Biden, and she’ll probably do it again.

“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump steamed. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

But there was an upside, sort of. “Besides that,” he wrote, “I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Of course, even if Travis Kelce didn’t like Trump already, he probably didn’t appreciate him calling his girlfriend “disloyal” because of a bill he signed into law. And of course, let’s not forget about all the Swifties, who will never even consider voting for him now. Nice work, buddy.

It’s yet another unwelcome insight into Trump’s increasingly broken brain, which has caused him to say things that are stupid — like saying he’s more popular than Taylor Swift — or dangerous, like that he’d let Russia “do whatever the hell they want” to some NATO nations, which would effectively start World War III.

Super Bowl LVIII begins at 6:30 EST. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5.

(Via The Daily Beast)