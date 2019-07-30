Getty Image

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified in no uncertain terms before Congress that the Russian government’s ongoing efforts to interfere in our election is a serious threat to American democracy. Yet, just hours later, Senate Republicans blocked bi-partisan bills that would require presidential campaigns to report any offers of assistance from agents of foreign governments to the FBI.

The following day, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to pass the Securing America’s Federal Elections Act that would direct $600 million in election assistance to states and require backup paper ballots, and this time Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell personally shut down the bill.

“It’s just a highly partisan bill from the same folks who spent two years hyping up a conspiracy theory about President Trump and Russia,” McConnell claimed. “Therefore, I object.”

It didn’t take long for outrage to boil over, as the Washington Post published an op-ed titled “Mitch McConnell is a Russian asset,” and Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough quickly coined the term #MoscowMitch, which soon began trending on Twitter.