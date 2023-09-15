Where in the world is Melania Trump? Not with her husband, that’s for sure.

The fashion icon hasn’t been seen on the campaign trail with Donald Trump, which has nothing to do with him constantly pissing her off, or that he loves to be “the center of attention whether the subject is good or bad” (mostly bad).

Nope, it’s because people are “nasty,” according to the former president.

During a preview of his interview on Meet the Press this weekend, Trump was asked by moderator Kristen Welker about whether we’ll see Melania campaigning with him soon. “Yes. Soon? Yeah, pretty soon. When it’s appropriate, but pretty soon. She’s a private person, a great person, a very confident person and she loves our country very much,” he explained. “And honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean.”

Donald said that for now, Melania remains focused on their 17-year-old son, Barron, and life as a mom in Palm Beach, Florida. “She’s right now with Barron at school,” said Donald. “She loves that boy.”

Trump, who always sounds like Hank Hill when he’s talking about Barron, recently called out Ron DeSantis for allegedly sharing “Have You Seen This Woman” flyers with Melania’s photo on it. If you’re getting roasted by Ron, something has gone wrong.

For now, people have doubts about Trump’s explanation.

I wonder how big a bite out of campaign funds it’ll take. Better pony up, grannies. https://t.co/8HuXq1mLmq — Lulu Addict 🐊 (@LuluAddict) September 15, 2023

More likely she likes to keep away from you. — Lovemyaussie2019🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@Lovemyaussie201) September 15, 2023

I think it's the other way around. She's done — Sandra (@keeba1205) September 15, 2023

She doesn’t want to be around him, she will probably divorce him. — foxybrown (@LauraAustin8) September 15, 2023

Sure Donald, I believe you /s. Melania doesn't seem to have much of an interest in being a First Lady or a candidate wife — Dana K (@danak2) September 15, 2023

(Via People)