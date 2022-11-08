The idea of Donald Trump having access to America’s nuclear codes has always been a terrifying thought, and one of the most oft-repeated reasons for not voting him into office in the first place. And the former president apparently agrees that people would and should be afraid to imagine him wielding that sort of power — but for all the wrong reasons.

On Monday, Trump was in Ohio to rally for fellow Republicans like senatorial candidate J.D. Vance. But, Trump being Trump meant that much of his stumping was more self-promotional in nature — including the moment where he teased that he’d be making a big announcement from Mar-a-Lago on November 15th. But one of the most memorable moments came when the former president brought up the nuclear codes (or what he calls “The N Word“).

As Raw Story reports, Trump went off on a bit of a rant that saw him touching on a number of different — and somewhat unrelated — subjects, including Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his kids, and the Trump organization and even found time to play a quick round of “Do you pay your taxes?” with people in the audience. When talked turned to the number of classified documents Trump was harboring at Mar-a-Lago, however, he seemed to have adopted a new talking point on the matter — namely, that it would be a good thing for everyone if he did, indeed, possess the nuclear codes:

“But maybe our country would be better off if I actually had the nuclear codes… Because our enemies would be afraid, unlike the way they are now.”

Trump: I’m the only one who can’t take anything. Maybe our country would be better off if I had the nuclear codes because our enemies would be afraid pic.twitter.com/0MN1T0ACAR — Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2022

Yes, because nothing screams “be afraid of me, fellow world leaders” like a 70-something-year-old man who fanboys over Vladimir Putin and exchanges beautiful “love letters” with Kim Jong-un.

(Via Raw Story)