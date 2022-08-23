When he’s not busy hawking steaks, shooting assault rifles with an accused wife abuser, or dating a woman on his daddy’s payroll, Donald Trump, Jr. can generally be found embarrassing himself in a variety of ways, all in the name of pleasing his father. Junior proved this yet again on Monday, when he appeared at a campaign event for accused sex trafficker Matt Gaetz, and used the opportunity to criticize the FBI for their recent Mar-a-Lago raid, as Mediaite reports.

"If Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it'd probably be good." — Donald Trump Jr. with the latest Republican defense of Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/kAhNahMqFn — The Recount (@therecount) August 22, 2022

Responding to reports that some of the material federal investigators were searching for were related to America’s nuclear weapon arsenal, Junior — who seemed to think it was open mic night at the Chuckle Barn — thought it would be, like, wicked cool if his dad did have the nuclear codes just lying around his Palm Beach golf course:

​By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good. Our enemies might actually be like, ‘OK, maybe let’s not mess with them,’ unlike when they look at Joe Biden and they say, ‘You know what, we should attack now.’

Good one, Junior!

As for reports that Gaetz — who the elder Donald just formally endorsed for his bid to keep his place in congress — might have been the person who leaked the info about what was hiding at Mar-a-Lago, Junior clearly doesn’t believe it. “I heard that I was coming up here to yell at Matt because, apparently, he was the FBI informant,” Junior said, calling that bit of news “truly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.” Which is saying a lot.

(Via Mediaite)