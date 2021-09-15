In September 2020, Donald Trump promised that if he lost the presidency to Joe Biden, “I’ll never speak to you again. You’ll never see me again.” If only! Instead, the former president is saying yes to every interview opportunity to worm his way back into some kind of spotlight, whether that’s by serving up some color commentary on 9/11 alongside his shouty son at this past weekend’s Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort fight or scheduling seemingly daily interviews with various Newsmax anchors to rant about whatever thought happens to enter his seemingly damaged brain at that very moment.

On Wednesday, that meant Trump was ready to share his latest bonkers conspiracy theory with former press secretary/longtime toady Sean Spicer: That Barack Obama, not Joe Biden, is the person behind the wheel of America right now.

Jumping on the idea of Biden’s reputation as “the great unifier,” Trump—chatting with Spicer via phone—claimed that the current president is anything but. “He’s the opposite,” Trump said. “He’s worse than Obama. Of course Obama is probably running the country now anyway, according to many.”

"Obama is probably running the government now anyway, according to many" — Donald Trump on Newsmax pic.twitter.com/7LMBuK6fE8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

Trump, being Trump, did not expand on that statement. And Spicer, being Spicer, did not push him on it. But the former president continued to rail, and tried to make the point that our country is in a really bad way right now.

As Raw Story reports, Trump told Spicer that “our country has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody’s ever seen before.” Which… hmmmm… if our math is correct, that means it all started going to hell in a handbasket the moment #45 high-tailed it out of town.

Trump continued his tirade, and had a pretty dire prediction for what’s in store for our country:

“You go to these elections coming up in ’22 and ’24—we’re not going to have a country left. The election was rigged and we’re not going to have a country left in three years, I’ll tell you that.”

this guy's 2024 campaign is going to be so bleak pic.twitter.com/hH6PYZtNBi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

Trumpadamus has spoken.

(Via Raw Story)