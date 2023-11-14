Donald Trump is in the middle of a contentious civil fraud trial spearheaded by New York Attorney General Letitia James and presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron. The former president has had a tough time behaving himself in court, launching into tirades on the witness stand and doxing county clerks on social media, forcing Engoron to slap him with a gag order and threaten to have him removed if he couldn’t “control himself.”

But now, as the defense prepares to make its case, Trump is once again taking to his Truth Social account to metaphorically hang himself — proving being chronically online really does warp your rational thinking skills. After being warned by Judge Engoron to cease his attacks against court staff members during the trial, Trump shared a rant on Truth Social that did just that.

I am the victim of a corrupt legal system that is being used by those surrounding Crooked Joe Biden, with his full knowledge & consent, to hurt, demean, and damage his Political Opponent, ME. A terrible precedent is being set, but so far, despite the vulgarity & viciousness of it all, it has driven my poll numbers to record numbers. You see, the American people are MUCH smarter than Crooked Joe! They see what is going on with a Corrupt & Racist New York State A.G., and a Trump Hating Puppet Judge willing to do her dirty work, even as it takes him, and his reputation, to new levels of low. They fully understand the Obama appointed, Radical Left D.C. Federal Judge, who refused to recuse, fully “gagged” me, and set a trial date THE DAY BEFORE “Super Tuesday,” the biggest & most powerful day in the Primaries. They get the fact that A.G. Garland and his boss, Lisa Monaco, sent their TOP DOJ lawyer to Manhattan to run the District Attorney’s “case” on me…And Much More. BUT WE WILL WIN!!!

The grammatically plagued rambling missive managed to attack multiple government officers, including James, Engoron, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and President Joe Biden while also stirring up MAGA diehards, some of whom suggested James and Engoron face legal consequences for doing their jobs. Trump reshared one such post that read, “MY FANTASY. I WOULD LIKE TO SEE LITITIA JAMES AND JUDGE ENGORON PLACED UNDER CITIZENS ARREST FOR BLATANT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND HARASSMENT.”

Surely this is fine. Everything is fine.

(Via Mediaite)