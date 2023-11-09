Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist rubbing Donald Trump‘s legal trouble in his face as the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was set to testify in the Manhattan civil fraud trial. But first, the late night host took a shot at Republicans in Congress who are once again threatening a government shutdown.

“Didn’t we just go through this last month? When did this whole country turn into a deadbeat dad?” Kimmel quipped via The Guardian before turning his attention to Trump.

“Speaking of deadbeat dads – Donald Trump was not in court today,” Kimmel said before noting that, instead, Ivanka would be taking the stand. “The ketchup on the walls is closing in,” Kimmel joked as he went to town on Trump’s numerous attempts to stall his court proceedings. “He’s a real delay-hole, this guy.”

The late night host also some fun with Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s recent scathing statement on Trump after the president attempted to delay his federal trial in Washington for his actions leading to and during the January 6 attack.

“[He] stands alone in American history for his alleged crimes,” Smith said. “No other president has engaged in conspiracy and obstruction to overturn valid election results and illegitimately retain power.”

“Which is true, and I will also add: no other president tried to overturn the results of a hurricane with a Sharpie before,” Kimmel said.

(Via The Guardian)