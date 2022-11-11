For weeks, we’ve been hearing about the “red wave” that was set to wash over the country in the midterm elections. Now that it never came to fruition, Republicans are scrambling to blame every person, place, or gender they can think of. While Fox News’ resident dope Jesse Watters tried to cover all bases by placing the blame on single women AND the GOP not hating Joe Biden enough, many conservative politicians and pundits are pointing squarely at Donald Trump as the real problem. Which, obviously, has the egomaniacal former president losing his sh*t.

While unhinged MAGA diehards like Marjorie Taylor Greene are sticking by their orange-tinted leader, Trump — who has been frantically posting every dumb thought that comes into his brain on TRUTH social — seems to be signaling to the mainstream media he has attempted to dismantle that he’s open to talking about ways to work together… Oh, and also that he’s the reason pretty much any news or social media networks have found success at all in the past.

As Mediaite reports, Trump went on a TRUTH Social tear where he suggested — presumably with a straight face — that:

“If CNN were smart, they’d open up a Conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in History. Fox only made it because of me, Twitter only made it because of me, and even Facebook is now in the tubes, having lost almost $90 billion in value since I was taken off, which was considered one of the biggest mistakes in business over the last two years. Because with Trump go tens of millions of people who believe in MAGA, who want to Make America Great Again, and Put America First.”

Funny how those tens of millions of MAGA ride-or-dies couldn’t help several of the candidates Trump backed in the midterms win their races though. Certainly, Trump — who is quickly being labeled political poison by some conservatives, while Florida governor/Trump nemesis Ron DeSantis’ star is on the rise — could be losing sway with the GOP?!

Trump’s posts came not long after the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post ran a cover story that portrayed Trump as Humpty Dumpty, “who couldn’t build a wall.” Meanwhile, John Podhoretz, who penned the NY Post story, wrote: “After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid.”

On the bright side, it’s not the worst thing Trump has been called.

