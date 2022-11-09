As Republicans lick their wounds over a “red wave” failing to materialize in the midterm election results, Donald Trump has been receiving a significant amount of blame for the party’s lackluster performance. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the few GOP victors, is not having it. While appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Greene lashed out at Republicans who are blaming Trump for the Democrats winning in several key states.

“I want to tell you how shortsighted and ridiculous that is,” Greene ranted. “It is pathetic the people that are running out saying it’s his fault. No, that is a lazy, pathetic, wimpy, easy mindset.”

The Georgia Republican continued to launch an impassioned defense of the former president. Via Mediaite:

“President Trump, isn’t the problem? President Trump is doing everything he can to help Republicans across the country and help Republicans win while he is being already politically persecuted worse than any human being in our country’s history,” Greene argued, parroting a common talking point from Trump. “That’s the real truth. People that want to blame Trump, they are lazy. And that’s the problem.”

Greene’s remark comes on the heels of reports that Trump is reportedly furious over the midterm results. The former president has been screaming at everyone over the “humiliating” loss and has reportedly gone so far as to blame his own wife for telling him to back Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania. Trump is also reportedly fighting off pleas from his advisor to hold off on announcing his 2024 presidential run as the Republican Party is probably not in the mood for it right now.

