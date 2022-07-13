Donald Trump has never made a secret of his disdain for The New York Times—or, as he lovingly calls it, “The Failing New York Times.” Unless, of course, they printed something that said something even slightly positive about him or his popularity. Now is not one of those times.

On Tuesday, The Times set Trump’s brain on fire when it ran an article entitled “Half of G.O.P. Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds.” Sure, they were just reporting on the results of a recent poll, in which a fifth of all voters said they didn’t like either Trump or Joe Biden, but the former president doesn’t have time to read beyond the headlines, dammit. He’s a busy man! He’s got golf to play and TRUTHS to Truth on TRUTH Media (a company from which he may have just removed himself from the board). Which is exactly where he went to fire off a response to the Times.

Mr. Trump’s biggest hurdle to winning a second term isn’t another Republican opponent — it’s himself. https://t.co/Yiz9jNcPVc https://t.co/PyZIpQbKii — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) July 12, 2022

As Raw Story reports, Trump—who clearly either didn’t notice the fact that the same poll found that three out of four Democrats would like to nominate a replacement for Biden—issued an official statement which, in part, read:

The failing New York Times is down 40% year-to-date because they are Fake News. Their reporters are dishonest, and their front page has become a work of total fiction, not news. They hate our Country, and they hate reporting the truth, which is why America is not respected and has never been weaker. Instead, they obsess over January 6, just like they did over Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Witch Hunt, and Russia, Russia, Russia.

Looks like Trump has read the paper today Notable that many Trump allies had no problem gleefully pushing the NYT’s Dem/Biden poll from yesterday… https://t.co/h9yEyKQS1y pic.twitter.com/0Lk00tn3vB — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 12, 2022

That the twice-impeached president considers those historic transgressions “hoaxes” might actually be kind of funny if it weren’t so terrifying. Especially considering that the man, who once accidentally called his own election lies “very stupid,” keeps teasing the possibility of announcing that he’ll run for president again in 2024—a move which many suspect will be meant to take away from the headlines surrounding the January 6th hearings.

But as long as Rudy Giuliani keeps dishing about calling those who didn’t want to circumvent democracy to help Trump a “bunch of p*ssies” and people like Cassidy Hutchinson continue delivering details about how Trump allegedly attempted to choke out a Secret Service Agent and commandeer a presidential limo, millions of eyes will remain glued to the hearings.

(Via The New York Times)