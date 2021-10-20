After Donald Trump issued a remarkably tone-deaf and heartless statement on Colin Powell’s death (it was a real doozy), The Daily Show quickly got to work making “A Donald Trump Sympathy Card for Any Occassion,” so now anyone can experience our 45th president insult their recently deceased loved ones. Look at this message that perfectly captures the well of emotions that only Trump can produce by editing together his actual words from over the years:

I heard recently that your family member is dead. He or she was a stone cold loser, made a lot of mistakes, a vicious, horrible person, ate like a pig, a big fat, disgusting fraud. There’s a lingering stench. I was not a big fan. I was never a fan and I never will be. I have no idea who this person was and I don’t give a damn. But anyway, may he rest in peace.

Just to show how hilariously spot-on the Donald Trump Sympathy Card is, here is Trump’s real-life “tribute” to Colin Powell where Trump basically made a pee tape on his grave:

Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!

It’s yet another case for Trump where satire and reality blend, but damn, if The Daily Show didn’t give it their best shot.