Donald Trump‘s very chill weekend included going on an ill-advised rant against a judge, calling “wicked witch” Nancy Pelosi a “sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL,” and blaming the United States women’s national team getting knocked out of the World Cup on Joe Biden. Can’t he ever just, like, drink a Diet Coke at a matinee screening of Barbie and relax?

Following the USWNT not making it past the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time since the tournament began in 1991, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Trump has it out for Megan Rapinoe, in particular, after she declared that “I’m not going to the f*cking White House” during the team 2019’s title run. “Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry,” he said in response. Instead, Rapinoe was presented with 5,000 chicken nuggets, which is probably what Trump would have served anyway.

Meanwhile, here’s what Joe Biden told the USWNT:

Donald Trump just attacked the U.S. Women's Soccer Team for losing to Sweden. Meanwhile, President Biden told the team, "you've made your country proud." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 7, 2023

(Via the Daily Beast)