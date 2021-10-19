If we learned anything from living through four years of Donald Trump in the White House, it’s that he views the world as a place where you’re either a winner or a loser—and that, despite his track record of being the latter, it’s still somehow an unfathomable concept to him. Which certainly explains why Trump has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election, nearly a year after it happened, and why the former president is all fired up over GOP senator Bill Cassidy basically calling him the L-word in a new interview with Axios.

As Rolling Stone notes, Cassidy didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Trump, including the unlikelihood that the former president could win the Republican nomination for president in 2024 if he chose to run again.

“President Trump is the first president, on the Republican side at least, to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years,” Cassidy told Axios. “Elections are about winning.” In addition to expressing doubts that Trump would have the support of the Republican party if he chose to run for president again in 2024, Cassidy also made it clear that he, personally, would not be in Trump’s corner.

Hearing this, of course, sent Trump into a bit of a tailspin. On Monday, The Hill reported that the former POTUS issued an official statement in which he introduced a juvenile new nickname: “Wacky Bill Cassidy.” In part, it read:

“Wacky Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana is a RINO Republican who begged for my endorsement in 2020 and used it all over the place to win re-election… then voted to impeach your favorite President. I have done so much for the State of Louisiana, including making it possible to build major energy facilities that would never have happened without me filling up the strategic petroleum reserve at record low prices, and making sure they received huge amounts of hospital supplies and ventilators to aid the people of Louisiana in fighting the China Virus. Even the Democrat governor thanked me for all I did. Now, Wacky Bill Cassidy can’t walk down the street in Louisiana, a State I won by almost 20 points. He could not even be elected dog catcher. Wacky Bill is a totally ineffective Senator, but Louisiana does have a great Senator in John Kennedy.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "Wacky Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana is a RINO Republican who begged for my endorsement in 2020 and used it all over the place to win re-election, much like Little Ben Sasse, and then voted to impeach your favorite President… pic.twitter.com/8muNaLkbAB — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 19, 2021

It’s not the first time Cassidy has spoken out against Trump. Back in February, the senator—who won reelection in 2020—was censured by the Louisiana Republican party after he voted to impeach Trump during his second impeachment trial. Cassidy was one of just seven GOP senators to vote against the former president. When asked about his decision to vote for impeachment, and the subsequent censure, Cassidy told Axios: “I slept very well that night.”

Bill Cassidy is 1 of 7 GOP senators who voted to convict Trump before he left office.@mikeallen: After that, Louisiana's Republican Party censured you. Cassidy: I slept very well that night. Allen: It's clear you ain't votin' for [Trump if he runs again]. Cassidy: I'm not. pic.twitter.com/tUcF3pAvCR — Axios (@axios) October 17, 2021

Below, you can watch a clip from Axios’ interview with Cassidy, who we’ll venture is sleeping well tonight again.

(Via Rolling Stone)