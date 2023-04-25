Ron DeSantis hasn’t officially announced he’s running for president yet, but he did make an eyebrow-raising visit to Japan this week and not just because the state of Florida was recently hit with disastrous flooding. (Although, that didn’t look great.) As part of his “world tour,” the governor has been talking to the press, which hasn’t been going well as he attempts to convince Republicans that he’s a better candidate than Trump.

Case in point, DeSantis conducted an interview with Sean Hannity via satellite where the governor looks absolutely miserable thanks to his face being pointed directly at the sun.

DeSantis looks like he's having a great time during his Hannity interview pic.twitter.com/4NDIT4hhXh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

This kind of amateur mistake doesn’t speak well for DeSantis’ campaign, who let the governor go on camera looking like Squints McGoo and social media had a field day with DeSantis’ looking absolutely miserable.

“The reason I know DeSantis is going to lose the primary is because no one on his team thought to check the sun position before agreeing to this setup and no one at Fox cared enough to say something before they went live,” Amanda Smith tweeted.

The reason I know DeSantis is going to lose the primary is because no one on his team thought to check the sun position before agreeing to this setup and no one at Fox cared enough to say something before they went live. https://t.co/7szwfZA8im — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) April 25, 2023

“The only explanation for every decision this campaign has made is that it’s being run by a secret Democratic operative who hates DeSantis more than anyone else on Earth,” wrote Geoff LaTulippe.

The only explanation for every decision this campaign has made is that it's being run by a secret Democratic operative who hates DeSantis more than anyone else on Earth. https://t.co/6uIJMabKS9 — Geoff LaTulippe (@GeoffLaTulippe) April 25, 2023

You can see more reactions to Ol’ Pudding Cup DeSantis clearly having the time of his life below:

DeSantis shaping up to be a less charismatic Marco Rubio. Amazing stuff. https://t.co/MjJe5hASfI — Jacob Jones (@_jacobmjones) April 25, 2023

You can see the match striking the sandpaper, but it's just not catching fire. https://t.co/e8P4u0gctW — Michael Jones @ BFVR Labs (@Moike_the_Squid) April 25, 2023

I like to imagine that Ron really liked that bush in the background so when his campaign was like "but sir the light" he was all "I will do the goddamn Hannity looking directly into the sun." https://t.co/6CHS14bojs — Seth Patrick (@sethpwrites) April 25, 2023

His people are really not great at the stagecraft of politics — you don't set your guy up for his standup staring into the sun so his eyes vanish https://t.co/ArPU5c3kXp — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) April 25, 2023

If Gilbert Gottfried had been elected governor https://t.co/HdM8vvZJCa — THE UNDERTOW, by Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) April 25, 2023

Always make sure you are looking directly into the sun during your live feed. https://t.co/a3qelAtTY2 — fakelawn (@fakelawn) April 25, 2023

I can see the Trump insult now, “I looked right at an eclipse no problem it was easy for me really and Ron can’t even do a simple interview without squinting. SAD!” https://t.co/MPFJ8undGn — depressed knick fan/sami zayn lookalike (@will_crist) April 25, 2023

He looks like he took a laxative 25 minutes ago and it's really starting to work. https://t.co/K5E23Ak6Q0 — KB Squared (@KBSquared4) April 25, 2023

