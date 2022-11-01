For months, Dr. Oz has been relentlessly and creatively dragged by his opponent for Pennsylvania’s vacating Senate seat, John Fetterman. Fetterman has accused Oz of being Dr. Nick from The Simpsons. He dragged him over that “Wegner’s”/crudité debacle. When Oz’s team made light of the stroke he had in May, Fetterman slammed him for that, too. But perhaps his most frequent Oz line is about his decision to run for a state that he only moved to in the last couple years. He’s a Jersey boy, Fetterman has said, a carpetbagger. On a recent Fox News appearance, Oz did himself no favors in that department.

does Oz … does he think Pennsylvania is on the coast? pic.twitter.com/ZuXCPKZdVQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022

“Pennsylvania’s too important,” he said. “We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast, until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat.”

Problem is: Pennsylvania is not a coastal state. Now you could say Oz simply misspoke. You could argue Keystone state is coastal state-adjacent and one could argue it’s close enough to the Atlantic Ocean to be considered close enough. You could also — if you wanted to play dumb — say he technically never said Pennsylvania was on the coast. Which it’s not.

You could also argue Oz does not know a whole about the state he’s hoping to represent. That’s the position many people took when they came for Oz’s strange argument.

new jersey is on the coast

i am just saying https://t.co/s5eJLl2P9e — Levi (& Artie) Fetterman 💙 🇺🇦 🎃 (@LeviFetterman) November 1, 2022

It's an easy mistake to make when, like @DrOz, you live in New Jersey. https://t.co/KMKgd82kB3 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 1, 2022

Dr Oz: ‘We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat.’ https://t.co/Zb3i8lmjKk — Ben Adler (@badler) November 1, 2022

Oz: “We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat.” I think he forgot he was running in PA. https://t.co/Fl83xj1ekG — HawaiiDelilah™ is Voting Democratic Blue! (@HawaiiDelilah) November 1, 2022

Dr. Oz just said he’s running for Senate because we “don’t have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine.” Pennsylvania is not on the Atlantic coast. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 1, 2022

Ah yes the famous Atlantic beaches of Pennsylvania, with the famous boardwalks https://t.co/c2HIIp8sTt — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) November 1, 2022

Could someone please send Dr. Oz a map? Thanks. https://t.co/G9bQBOilpA — tvchiquita (@tvchiquita) November 1, 2022

Oh, I just love the glorious Pennsylvania coast this time of year! 🤔 https://t.co/bhDUvXmBPS — The True American (@TheTrueAmerica5) November 1, 2022

The Port Of Pennsylvania https://t.co/LeNpnZ57UF — Alteño ʕ•̫͡•ʔ (@zwiitt) November 1, 2022

Ah. He’s thinking about Jersey again. https://t.co/1AAXpAOjKm — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) November 1, 2022

The midterm elections aren’t until next week, and while polls have long had Fetterman ahead of Oz, it’s still close — close enough that Donald Trump is already planning on sowing chaos over the results (if Oz loses, of course). But hey, at least those fundraising emails currently clogging up your inbox will dramatically drop.