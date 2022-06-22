YouTuber Logan Paul revealed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson” stopped talking to him after he filmed his notorious “suicide forest” video, and if that sentence makes sense to you (guilty…), you spend too much on the internet (…as charged).

Paul was a guest on a recent episode on the True Geordie podcast, where he discussed his falling out with The Rock. They used to make videos together, including one where he asked the wrestler-turned-movie star how he can get “DJ-sized, bro,” but then Paul uploaded a video to his popular YouTube channel of a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, also known as the Suicide Forest, and he got a call from The Rock’s publicist.

“After Japan happened, obviously I found myself in a hole, rightfully so, that I had never been in before. Extremely low mentally, and I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson,” he said. The publicist, speaking for her client, asked for Paul to “remove every picture and video” of him and the Black Adam star together. “I thought we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication,” he continued, “and I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me.”

Paul, who has 23.5 million subscribers on YouTube, claims that The Rock reached out to him a few months ago through a direct message on Instagram to say that he enjoyed one of his videos. But he didn’t respond back (“I think I’m a scumbag for outing this story,” he admitted). Paul thinks The Rock is a “f*cking awesome” person, but, he added, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hurt.” You can watch the interview above.