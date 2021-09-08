The downfall of disgraced, fake-deep-voiced Theranos ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes culminates this week in her fraud trial, which began on Tuesday. She faces over a dozen federal charges (including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud), all tied to false claims about Theranos’ blood testing lab services that were (allegedly) known by Holmes to likely provide inaccurate results.

If convicted, Holmes (who was, at age 30, the head of a company valued at upwards of $9 billion) could face up to 20 years in prison, yet her whole public persona has been such a charade that it’s unclear exactly what has been happening outside a California courthouse in San Jose. This was definitely not happening inside the building.

Live look at the Elizabeth Holmes defense team: pic.twitter.com/R8ezn82OXs — HighYield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) September 8, 2021

As Law 360 reporter Dorothy Atkins wrote, though, when Holmes arrived, she was swarmed by cameras. Not only that, but “[t]hree of her fans tr[ied] to catch a glimpse without losing their spot in line.”

Elizabeth Holmes has arrived at the courthouse and is surrounded by cameras. Three of her fans try to catch a glimpse without losing their spot in line. pic.twitter.com/O5AbR4XTJw — Dorothy Atkins (@doratki) September 8, 2021

The natural question here is this: does Elizabeth Holmes really have a fandom? Also are these paid… fans? Uh, are these.. cosplayers?

add "elizabeth holmes cosplay" to the list of things i never thought i'd see https://t.co/ZA0YbASV6d — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) September 8, 2021

you're at the gates of heaven. these three Elizabeth Holmes cosplayers greet you. what do you do?https://t.co/DpepqvYrDm — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) September 8, 2021

There are… Elizabeth Holmes cosplayers at her trial?!? https://t.co/sioJueVLnE — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) September 8, 2021

TIL Elizabeth Holmes has a cosplay fandom. https://t.co/lIP0TQLcJ3 — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) September 8, 2021

are these elizabeth holmes cosplayers https://t.co/K8AllpsQxJ — darth™ (@darth) September 8, 2021

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that they’re cosplayers or admirers or whatever, since Holmes’ carefully crafted image did make for an easy Halloween costume a few years ago.

Elizabeth Holmes’ trial starts today so I’m pouring one out for all the blondes that dressed up as her for Halloween in 2019 pic.twitter.com/BDFvTP1mCp — Grace Haring (@graceharing) September 8, 2021

Also, this: