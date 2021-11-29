While some people were still indulging in Thanksgiving leftovers, Elliot Page was showing off none of that but did reveal six-pack abs on Instagram. The Oscar nominee came out as trans (as well as identifying as non-binary, preferring the He/They pronouns) in December 2020, and it’s been a whirlwind year full of joy for the Juno star. His team revealed that career offers would not stop, and The Umbrella Academy actor churned through Season 3 filming for the better part of the year. Elliot did take time over the summer to post his first shirtless photo since having top surgery (to remove breast tissue, also known as a subcutaneous mastectomy), which as he revealed to Oprah Winfrey, “changed my life,” and he’s becoming quite the Instagram King.

Someone’s been working on those six-pack abs, and the results are impressive, to say the very least. Page’s caption struck the “coyly casual” tone well, as he dropped a mere “Oh good my new phone works.”

Yup, a working phone checks out, as does Page knowing exactly what he was doing with that caption (beyond leaving a thirst trap and sparking a little bit of guilt for those who didn’t hit the gym this weekend). Recently, he rocked a black suit at the Met Gala and also sent a message of support to Netflix’s trans employees amid continuing Dave Chappelle fallout. And thank goodness for working phones.